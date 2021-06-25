Advertisement

Three of Kentucky’s most vaccinated counties are in Lexington area

By Olivia Russell
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The goal was to have 70% of the adult population vaccinated by July 4. While some places have struggled, a few counties have already met that goal. Now, they’re trying to push past it.

Dr. Ryan Stanton thinks it will be hard to reach that 70% mark.

“Just because of the number of folks that are deferring the vaccine for whatever reason that is,” Dr. Stanton said.

But some counties in Kentucky have already passed that goal. Woodford, Franklin, and Fayette Counties lead the state in COVID-19 vaccinations.

According to the CDC’s latest numbers, 77% of adults in Woodford County have gotten at least one dose.

Cassie Prather, the public health director there, said communication is the key to their success.

“Getting out there, making the community aware of the facts. The fact-based information and not just opinion-based,” Prather said.

But even though more than 2 million Kentuckians have gotten at least one shot, they’re not all fully vaccinated. Another challenge is making sure people actually come back for the second shot.

Prather said that doesn’t seem to be a problem in Woodford County. 68 percent of adults there are fully vaccinated.

“They’re actually calling us before it’s due to make sure they’re going to get it on time,” Prather said.

Prather said they’ll continue educating people there about the facts, hoping to push past 77 percent.

Dr. Stanton agrees— getting that number as high as possible, is the best bet.

“No matter that number, the more of us to get the vaccine, get protected, the better we are as a country in terms of getting through this pandemic,” Dr. Stanton said.

These numbers are based on the CDC’s vaccine tracker, which is faster than the state’s.

