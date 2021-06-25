‘That’s Dangerous’: Damaged road leaves Breathitt County natives with more questions than answers

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Historic flooding swept through parts of Eastern Kentucky in March 2021, leaving extensive damage behind.

Damage that many are dealing with months later, including Breathitt County natives traveling on Freeman Fork Road.

Samantha Deaton’s day to day life changed dramatically after the road was left in nearly undrivable conditions. “Well any time we have to go anywhere, we have to plan way ahead of time to have time to just drive this two mile road which can take 30 minutes depending on what it decides to be like that day,” she said.

For Deaton’s sister who has cerebral palsy, the road conditions could be the deciding factor in a medical emergency.

“That’s dangerous. She needs tests done. She needs blood drawn and not to even mention if we needed an ambulance,” she said.

Another Breathitt County native, Alisha Turner, added vehicles are being damaged, and the trash is left behind.

“Well they have wheel bearings, ball joints, struts, shocks. Everything going out of them from traveling this road,” she said.

Breathitt County officials are working to resolve this road damage. However, Road Department Secretary and FEMA applicant Bridgette Banks says there are a lot of other damaged areas to keep track of, “We have 151 sites that has been damaged and the holdup is we are waiting on FEMA to do their site inspections.”

Receiving the funding to make the repairs is a long process. Banks added that staffing issues are part of the reason why.

“We’re just so short staffed in our road departments that we have over 400 miles of road in this county and that’s hard to do with what manpower we have,” she said.

Banks says if anyone has an issue or complaint to call her at 606-666-3815.

