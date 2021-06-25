Advertisement

Tennessee offering grants to future educators amid teacher shortage

Officials said 45 $100,000 grants will be distributed to 13 programs.
(WMC Action News 5)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Education is offering a new round of grants to future educators.

According to officials, Tennessee has experienced a teacher shortage throughout the pandemic. The grants aim to provide more opportunities to increase the educator workforce.

The Department of Education announced it will give $4.5 million in “Grow Your Own” grants to help build partnerships between Education Preparation Providers (EPPs) and local school districts.

Officials said 45 $100,000 grants will be distributed to 13 programs.

The grants were designed to provide more pathways to teaching by increasing enrollment in EPPs. According to the TDE, the grants will remove barriers by providing aspiring educators funds to cover tuition, books and other fees.

To learn more about the grants, click here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Pandolfi (left), Sandy Cooper (center), and Brandie Young (right) were all arrested...
Police find significant amount of drugs following traffic stop, California man, two Kentucky women arrested
Gov. Andy Beshear briefs the Commonwealth during a Team Kentucky news conference on June 24th,...
Gov. Beshear announces bonus for the first 15,000 people who go back to work by July 30th
Multiple sources: Gov. Beshear expected to issue executive order requiring Kentucky colleges to allow athletes to make money
Grand Hotel in Downtown Hazard
‘I’m grateful for our mayor’ : Settlement reached in Grand Hotel lawsuit
Three people were arrested on various charges after a traffic stop in Crum, Wayne County...
3 arrested after traffic stop

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear has a plan to motivate unemployed Kentuckians to return to work: Keep the...
Unemployed Kentuckians still awaiting benefits, not confident in $1,500 back-to-work payment
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case
Tennessee claimed six titles in TripAdvisor’s 2021 Traveler’s Choice Best of the Best Things To...
Smoky Mountains rafting ranked No. 1 in the world
Looking for 4th of July fireworks displays? Here is the list of events across the mountains!
Man on horseback helps track down missing cattle