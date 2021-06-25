Advertisement

Smoky Mountains rafting ranked No. 1 in the world

Pigeon Forge rafting was also ranked the No. 1 Water Adventure in the U.S. and the No. 3 Water Adventure in the World.
An inflatable raft enters a rapid on the Colorado River in Grand Canyon National Park.
Tennessee claimed six titles in TripAdvisor's 2021 Traveler's Choice Best of the Best Things To Do Awards
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s Upper Pigeon Mountain Rafting Trip was ranked the top family-friendly experience in the world, according to TripAdvisor.

“Experience the excitement of rapids and take in the beauty of The Great Smoky Mountains and Cherokee State Parks while paddling your way down this 5.5 miles of scenic river. It’s great for beginners and thrill-seekers alike,” TripAdvisor stated in a release about the Pigeon Forge rafting trip.

Tennessee claimed six titles in TripAdvisor’s 2021 Traveler’s Choice Best of the Best Things To Do Awards including:

