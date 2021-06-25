Six Kentucky railroad companies receive $2.5 million in grants

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced on June 24, that six railroad companies will receive grants to fund multimodal freight transportation improvements.

The grants will fund 80% of the total project costs to maintain and improve public at-grade rail crossings in 10 Kentucky counties.

Norfolk Southern, CSX, Paducah and Louisville Railway, RJ Corman Railroad Group, Fredonia Valley Railroad, and Kentucky Railway Museum received the grants.

“Quality transportation is more than safe roads and bridges. It includes safe railways, too,” Gov. Beshear said. “Freight transportation supports our thriving economy and this funding will support key rail improvements to keep our state moving.”

The grants will fund 24 safety improvement projects.

The companies will provide 20% of the funding themselves.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.