Search of pond in missing infant case expected to wrap up

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – The search of a pond for evidence in the disappearance of a 3-month-old girl is expected to conclude Friday, according to a release from the Huntington Police Department.

HPD, along with other agencies including Kentucky State Police and the FBI, drained the pond and have been searching much of this week. The property is owned by Shannon Overstreet, 38, the father of Angel Overstreet.

Investigators searching pond in connection with missing baby

Shannon Overstreet has been jailed on unrelated malicious wounding charges in connection with an incident involving his mother.

According to the HPD release, “Anything recovered in the search will have to be analyzed to assess its evidentiary value. Investigators will not comment on what may or may not have been collected in the search at this time.”

Angel Overstreet has been missing since early May. HPD asks anyone with information about where she may have been, especially from May 2 to May 10, to call police at 304-696-4420 or the anonymous HPD tip line at 304-696-4444.

