Advertisement

Search of pond in missing infant case expected to wrap up

The search of a pond for evidence in the disappearance of a 3-month-old girl is expected to...
The search of a pond for evidence in the disappearance of a 3-month-old girl is expected to conclude Friday.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – The search of a pond for evidence in the disappearance of a 3-month-old girl is expected to conclude Friday, according to a release from the Huntington Police Department.

HPD, along with other agencies including Kentucky State Police and the FBI, drained the pond and have been searching much of this week. The property is owned by Shannon Overstreet, 38, the father of Angel Overstreet.

Investigators searching pond in connection with missing baby

Shannon Overstreet has been jailed on unrelated malicious wounding charges in connection with an incident involving his mother.

According to the HPD release, “Anything recovered in the search will have to be analyzed to assess its evidentiary value. Investigators will not comment on what may or may not have been collected in the search at this time.”

Angel Overstreet has been missing since early May. HPD asks anyone with information about where she may have been, especially from May 2 to May 10, to call police at 304-696-4420 or the anonymous HPD tip line at 304-696-4444.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Pandolfi (left), Sandy Cooper (center), and Brandie Young (right) were all arrested...
Police find significant amount of drugs following traffic stop, California man, two Kentucky women arrested
Gov. Andy Beshear briefs the Commonwealth during a Team Kentucky news conference on June 24th,...
Gov. Beshear announces bonus for the first 15,000 people who go back to work by July 30th
Multiple sources: Gov. Beshear expected to issue executive order requiring Kentucky colleges to allow athletes to make money
Grand Hotel in Downtown Hazard
‘I’m grateful for our mayor’ : Settlement reached in Grand Hotel lawsuit
Three people were arrested on various charges after a traffic stop in Crum, Wayne County...
3 arrested after traffic stop

Latest News

Pikeville Main Street's new 'Shoppes at 225' program aims to take in multiple new start-ups...
Pike County town plants business to help new start-ups blossom
Gaming center in Hazard hosts grand reopening, final time making business work
Gaming center in Hazard hosts grand reopening, final time to make business work
H & D Heating employees build card shop in workplace
H & D Heating employees build card shop in workplace
225
(4:30) Pike County town creates business to help new start-ups blossom
225
Pike County town creates business to help new start-ups blossom