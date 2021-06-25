Advertisement

Reactions to Gov. Beshear’s back to work incentives mixed

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear announced a program to pay people a $1500 bonus to return to work. Some say it will work, but others say it is a terrible idea.

“Now hiring” signs dominate the landscape on a busy US-27 in Somerset, with promises of immediate work to those that choose it. But employers say few are.

Some employers say that the governor’s incentive will work but others say it is not the right move and even a slap in the face to those who never stopped working through the pandemic.

“I think it’s going to help,” said Christin Whitson with The Job Shop. “I think it is definitely going to incentivize people to get back to work. $1500? That’s a big amount.”

The Job Shop currently has 200 jobs available in Pulaski County alone, with some paying up to $15 per hour.

“Currently, it is hard to find people to work,” Whitson added. “A lot are still on unemployment.”

Somerset Mayor Alan Keck says offering the bonuses to go to work is the wrong move and not fair to people who never quit working.

“Thinking that we’re going to pay people to get back to work when there’s thousands of opportunities for people to get back to work today,” said Mayor Keck. “And still maintaining a $300 bonus, we are really pulling on opposite ends of paying people to stay home and now paying people to get back into the workforce.”

“We’ve got manufacturing and commercial jobs, $40,000 with benefits, they are begging folks to come to work,” Keck added, “And all they have to do is work for four weeks to keep the money. It’s a slap in the face to everybody who has been doing it all along.”

Whitson said she does not really have an opinion about the $300 federal unemployment bonus but thinks it is incentivizing people to stay at home.

The Kentucky Retail Federation supports the bonus plan, with officials saying it is a set in the right direction, but state House Speaker David Osborne says it is simply state government picking winners and losers.

