Positivity rate continues steady decline in Fridays COVID-19 report

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear provided an update on COVID-19 Friday afternoon as the positivity rate declines once again.

The governor announced 218 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the state’s total case number to 464,388.

39 of Friday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 196 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 54 in the ICU. 29 patients remain on a ventilator. The state’s positivity rate is now 1.79%.

Gov. Beshear also announced four deaths Friday, all of which were newly reported. This brings the state’s death toll to 7,204.

6,857,562 tests have been administered thus far and at least 53,451 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

As of Friday, none of the state’s 120 counties is in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.