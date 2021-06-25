Pike County town plants business to help new start-ups blossom

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Main Street program’s ‘Shoppes at 225′ project is scheduled to open mid-August and aims to assist small, local start-ups in growing to their full potential.

“‘Shoppes at 225′ is a business that’s being developed by our Main Street program,” said Pikeville City Manager Philip Elswick. “It’s essentially an ‘under one roof’ type program. What I mean by that is there’s one space that’s subdivided into multiple small spaces, with several different retailers, artisans, and other businesses.”

The “under one roof” approach to the new business aims for a smorgasbord of new start-ups coming to Pikeville’s downtown area.

“We still have space available,” said Pikeville Main Street Director Minta Trimble. “It has to be retail and it has to be something that the town is missing. It can’t be something that we already have.”

Pikeville’s Main Street program is currently remodeling the nearly 80-year old building at 225 Second Street to be more inviting and accommodating for new businesses as well as those walking the downtown streets.

“It’s going to be great,” said Trimble. “We’re going to have the retail as well as the creative studio, where businesses can teach different classes, and the social center where guests can just come and relax.”

Even though the area will be inviting, the goal is actually to grow these small start-ups into brick-and-mortar business locations. Slowly developing a bustling section of small locally owned and operated businesses throughout the downtown area.

“It’s really an incubation space,” said Elswick. “It’s a place where you start to grow your idea and, when it gets to a certain point, hopefully you can move out on your own to a new location so you can keep growing and blossoming as a business.”

Along with the ‘Shoppes at 225′ program, Pikeville Main Street is also looking for new artists. Downtown Pikeville is adding new bear statues with the new additions to the downtown “bear family” comes a need for creativity..

“We’re asking that they submit a sketch,” said Trimble. “Of course, the sketch has to be creative. Be thoughtful in what you want to portray. It could be something culture or heritage-related or it could be something within your mind. It doesn’t have to be anything that is related to a place downtown.”

To find out more about the ‘Shoppes at 225′ program, apply for a space in the new business location, or send in a sketch for the new Pikeville bears, visit the Pikeville Main Street program Facebook page.

