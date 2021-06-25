National logistics company relocating from California to Southern Kentucky

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with one national company are trading in the California sunshine to the rolling hills of Southern Kentucky.

On Friday, Officials with Conner Logistics, Inc. announced they are relocating their corporate headquarters from Fresno to Somerset.

The company will start the process with an initial investment of $1.3 million, which will create 20 full-time jobs in Pulaski County.

“Distribution and logistics continues to be a strong point for Kentucky’s growing economy, and I am glad to welcome Conner Logistics Inc. to that flourishing industry in the commonwealth,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “CLI is a company with leadership focused on long-term growth, and I anticipate much more to come as they establish their new headquarters in Pulaski County.”

While the company will maintain existing operations in Arizona, California and Nevada, officials say the new Somerset location allows the company to better serve customers in the Eastern U.S.

“Conner Logistics is very excited to announce the relocation of our corporate headquarters to Somerset, Kentucky,” said Sean Conner, CEO of CLI. “It is our hope that through a partnership with the Commonwealth of Kentucky and our collaboration with the local leaders in Somerset, Conner Logistics Inc. can serve the economy and citizens of Kentucky through employment opportunities, community involvement and operational excellence.”

The company was founded in 2002 and provides a range of services as third-party logistics provider including fulfillment and warehouse, line haul and same-day courier services.

The company currently operates six facilities in California with additional locations in Arizona and Nevada.

Local leaders in Pulaski County are excited about the news and future prospects as well.

Judge/Executive Steve Kelley said he looks forward to building a strong relationship with the region’s newest employer.

“It is exciting to see strong, growing companies choose Pulaski County as their corporate headquarters,” Kelley said. “We boast a good record of growth among our local industries, and I look forward to working alongside the Conners to help them continue to prosper here in Pulaski County.”

Somerset Mayor Alan Keck said the project speaks to a broader effort to position the community for economic growth.

“We are humbled the Conner Logistics family chose Somerset not only for the company’s headquarters, but also as their personal home,” Keck said. “It’s evident they did so because of the exceptional change we’re seeing here, change that wouldn’t have been possible without the collaborative effort of our team in the last two and a half years to make Somerset a place people truly want to live and work. The Conners have built an incredible, thriving business, and I look forward to partnering with them as we continue our work to build a thriving community.”

Chris Girdler, president and CEO of the Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority, said Conner Logistics’ leaders have already made themselves part of the community.

“It has been a joy getting to know the Conner Logistics family, and we welcome them from California with open arms to Somerset and Pulaski County to establish their new corporate headquarters,” Girdler said. “The Commonwealth of Kentucky presents a wealth of opportunity for those looking to relocate, and here in the capital of Lake Cumberland we are seeing unprecedented growth and success. It is an exciting time and the Conners have already been very engaged in our community and the great values of which they operate their company are evident.”

To encourage investment and job growth in the community, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA) in April preliminarily approved a 15-year incentive agreement with the company under the Kentucky Business Investment program. The performance-based agreement can provide up to $400,000 in tax incentives based on the company’s investment of $1.3 million and annual targets of:

Creation and maintenance of 20 Kentucky-resident, full-time jobs across 15 years; and

Paying an average hourly wage of $44.50 including benefits across those jobs, which include executive and managerial positions.

By meeting its annual targets over the agreement term, the company can be eligible to keep a portion of the new tax revenue it generates. The company may claim eligible incentives against its income tax liability and/or wage assessments.

In addition, Conner Logistics can receive resources from the Kentucky Skills Network. Through the Kentucky Skills Network, companies can receive no-cost recruitment and job placement services, reduced-cost customized training and job training incentives.

For more information on Conner Logistics, click here.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.