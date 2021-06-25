More FEMA support centers opening in Kentucky to offer in-person help to flood victims

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - In-person help for people Kentuckians impacted by the Feb. 27–March 14, 2021, historic flooding is now available at additional FEMA support centers in Franklin, Greenup, Jackson and Rockcastle counties.

The deadline to apply for FEMA Individual Assistance has been extended to July 8, 2021.

Homeowners and renters affected by severe flooding in the 31 counties included in President Joe Biden’s April 23 federal disaster declaration for Individual Assistance can visit any in-person registration site, regardless of which county they live in.

The 31 counties include Anderson, Boyd, Breathitt, Clark, Clay, Estill, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Greenup, Jackson, Jessamine, Johnson, Knott, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Madison, Magoffin, Martin, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Powell, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Warren and Woodford.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced it has extended the deadline to July 8, 2021, for businesses of all sizes, private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters to apply for a physical disaster loan.

Open Monday, June 28, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Tuesday, June 29, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time:

Rockcastle County – Rockcastle County Emergency Operations Center, 755 Progress Drive, Mt. Vernon

Open Wednesday to Friday, June 30 to July 2, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time:

Franklin County – Bluegrass Community Action Partnership, 111 Professional Court, Frankfort

Open Thursday to Saturday, July 1 to July 3, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time:

Greenup County – Greenup County Courthouse, 301 Main Street, Greenup

Jackson County – Jackson County Emergency Operations Center, 1901 McCammon Ridge Road, McKee

Locations, dates, and times of the registration at support centers are subject to change based on needs or circumstances. Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 or log on to one of the links below to check availability.

The fastest and easiest way to apply is by visiting www.disasterassistance.gov.

If it is not possible to register online, call 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585). The toll-free telephone lines operate from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. EDT seven days a week. Those who use a relay service such as a videophone, Innocaption or CapTel should update FEMA with their specific number assigned to that service.

You should have the following information available to register:

Address of the damaged primary dwelling where damage occurred;

Current mailing address;

Current telephone number;

Social Security number;

Your insurance information;

Total household annual income;

Routing and account numbers for checking or savings accounts so FEMA may directly transfer disaster assistance funds; and

A general description of disaster damage and losses.

