Advertisement

May consumer spending flat; incomes fall and prices jump

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Consumer spending was flat in May while incomes dropped for a second month as the impact of the government’s individual impact payments waned. Inflation, however, posted a sizable gain of 0.4%.

Consumer spending was unchanged in May, a marked slowdown following gains of 0.9% in April and a 5% surge in March that had been fueled by distribution of payments of up to $1,400 per individual from a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill, the Commerce Department reported Friday.

With those payments winding down, incomes fell by 2% in May after an even bigger drop of 13.1% in April.

Inflation tied to a gauge of consumer spending that is closely watched by the Federal Reserve increased 0.4% in May and is up 3.9% over the past 12 months, well above the Fed’s 2% target for annual price increases.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Pandolfi (left), Sandy Cooper (center), and Brandie Young (right) were all arrested...
Police find significant amount of drugs following traffic stop, California man, two Kentucky women arrested
Gov. Andy Beshear briefs the Commonwealth during a Team Kentucky news conference on June 24th,...
Gov. Beshear announces bonus for the first 15,000 people who go back to work by July 30th
Multiple sources: Gov. Beshear expected to issue executive order requiring Kentucky colleges to allow athletes to make money
Grand Hotel in Downtown Hazard
‘I’m grateful for our mayor’ : Settlement reached in Grand Hotel lawsuit
Three people were arrested on various charges after a traffic stop in Crum, Wayne County...
3 arrested after traffic stop

Latest News

Crane and construction crews work at the partial building collapse in Surfside, Florida...
RAW: Crews work overnight at Florida building collapse
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
4 dead in Florida condo building collapse, 159 remain missing
Rain clouds move in over National Stadium Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Tokyo, one month before...
Hashimoto: ‘No spectators’ still possible for Tokyo Olympics
Japanese public is not convinced that these games can be held safely. (Source: CNN)
Protesters call for cancellation of Tokyo Olympics