Man wanted for bank robbery in Ky arrested in Ohio

LOUISA, Ky (WSAZ) - The man police say robbed a bank in Kentucky earlier this month has been arrested.

The Louisa Police Department says Seth Frank, 33, of Louisa, was taken into custody in Jefferson, Ohio.

According to officers, Frank is accused of passing a threatening note to a Citizen Bank of Kentucky employee on June 10 before leaving the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police found Frank’s car shortly after the robbery thanks to tips from the public. A warrant for Frank’s arrested was issued after the discovery was made.

Officials say Frank will be brought back to Kentucky to face charges and will be taken to the Big Sandy Detention Center.

