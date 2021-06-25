Looking for 4th of July fireworks displays? Here is the list of events across the mountains!
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - With the COVID-19 restrictions lifted, 4th of July festivities and fireworks across the region are back on this year!
Here is a list of when you can see them near you!
Friday, July 2nd:
|Community
|Location
|Time
|LaFollette, TN
|Food City Parking Lot
|Dusk
|Grundy, VA
|Grundy Town Center
|Dark
Saturday, July 3rd:
|Community
|Location
|Time
|London
|College Park
|Dusk
|Jackson
|Douthitt Park
|10 p.m.
|West Liberty
|Issac Farm/KY 1274
|10 p.m.
|Williamsburg
|Kentucky Splash Water Park
|Dark
|Norton, VA
|Park Avenue, Downtown
|9:50 p.m.
|Jonesville, VA
|Cumberland Bowl Park
|Dark
|Clintwood, VA
|Main Street
|Dark
|Morehead
|Downtown
|9:30 p.m.
|Hazard
|Black Gold Plaza area
|9:45 p.m. or dark
|Salyersville
|City Park
|Dark
|Inez
|Collier Center
|Dark
|Coal Run Village
|Dark
|Elkhorn City
|Dark
|Cumberland
|Downtown
|10 p.m.
Sunday, July 4th:
|Community
|Location
|Time
|Barbourville
|Water Park
|9:30 p.m.
|Middlesboro
|Across from Kroger on U.S. 25E
|Dusk
|Logan, WV
|Freedom Fest Area
|10 p.m.
|Pikeville
|Downtown
|10 p.m.
|Paintsville
|Dark
|Prestonsburg
|City Hall
|10 p.m.
|Harlan
|Downtown
|Dark
|Evarts
|Downtown
|Dark
|Knott County
|Knott County Sportsplex
|10 p.m.
If we have missed any here, please send us an email at news@wymt.com with the location and time of the event.
