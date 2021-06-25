Looking for 4th of July fireworks displays? Here is the list of events across the mountains!

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - With the COVID-19 restrictions lifted, 4th of July festivities and fireworks across the region are back on this year!

Here is a list of when you can see them near you!

Friday, July 2nd:

Community Location Time LaFollette, TN Food City Parking Lot Dusk Grundy, VA Grundy Town Center Dark

Saturday, July 3rd:

Community Location Time London College Park Dusk Jackson Douthitt Park 10 p.m. West Liberty Issac Farm/KY 1274 10 p.m. Williamsburg Kentucky Splash Water Park Dark Norton, VA Park Avenue, Downtown 9:50 p.m. Jonesville, VA Cumberland Bowl Park Dark Clintwood, VA Main Street Dark Morehead Downtown 9:30 p.m. Hazard Black Gold Plaza area 9:45 p.m. or dark Salyersville City Park Dark Inez Collier Center Dark Coal Run Village Dark Elkhorn City Dark Cumberland Downtown 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 4th:

Community Location Time Barbourville Water Park 9:30 p.m. Middlesboro Across from Kroger on U.S. 25E Dusk Logan, WV Freedom Fest Area 10 p.m. Pikeville Downtown 10 p.m. Paintsville Dark Prestonsburg City Hall 10 p.m. Harlan Downtown Dark Evarts Downtown Dark Knott County Knott County Sportsplex 10 p.m.

If we have missed any here, please send us an email at news@wymt.com with the location and time of the event.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.