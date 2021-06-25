Advertisement

Looking for 4th of July fireworks displays? Here is the list of events across the mountains!

(KY3)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - With the COVID-19 restrictions lifted, 4th of July festivities and fireworks across the region are back on this year!

Here is a list of when you can see them near you!

Friday, July 2nd:

CommunityLocationTime
LaFollette, TNFood City Parking LotDusk
Grundy, VAGrundy Town CenterDark

Saturday, July 3rd:

CommunityLocationTime
LondonCollege ParkDusk
JacksonDouthitt Park10 p.m.
West LibertyIssac Farm/KY 127410 p.m.
WilliamsburgKentucky Splash Water ParkDark
Norton, VAPark Avenue, Downtown9:50 p.m.
Jonesville, VACumberland Bowl ParkDark
Clintwood, VAMain StreetDark
MoreheadDowntown9:30 p.m.
HazardBlack Gold Plaza area9:45 p.m. or dark
SalyersvilleCity ParkDark
InezCollier CenterDark
Coal Run VillageDark
Elkhorn CityDark
CumberlandDowntown10 p.m.

Sunday, July 4th:

CommunityLocationTime
BarbourvilleWater Park9:30 p.m.
MiddlesboroAcross from Kroger on U.S. 25EDusk
Logan, WVFreedom Fest Area10 p.m.
PikevilleDowntown10 p.m.
PaintsvilleDark
PrestonsburgCity Hall10 p.m.
HarlanDowntownDark
EvartsDowntownDark
Knott CountyKnott County Sportsplex10 p.m.

If we have missed any here, please send us an email at news@wymt.com with the location and time of the event.

