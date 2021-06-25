Local legislators prepare for special General Assembly session in August

Harrisonburg, Va. (WHSV) - In August, Virginia lawmakers will meet again in Richmond for a special General Assembly session called by Governor Ralph Northam.

This time around will be different from last summer’s special session as Northam plans to go over appointing new judges, budget matters, and allocating more than $4 billion dollars in funding from the American Rescue Plan.

According to Northam, that money can be used to help the Commonwealth with pandemic response needs, fill revenue shortfalls and support communities that were hit hardest by COVID-19.

Some Shenandoah Valley legislators said they are looking to invest money into items like infrastructure and in schools, specifically for students who may have fallen behind during the last year.

“We all know somebody that really suffered through that pandemic,” Del. Tony Wilt, who represents Harrisonburg, said. “The virtual and so forth, just wasn’t their way of learning and so to remediate that, I think is critical.”

Wilt said he’s also looking to help the Unemployment Trust Fund to help avoid increased costs for Virginia businesses.

Sen. Mark Obenshain who represents Rockingham County said he thinks the money should also help with things like Medicare waivers and assist families who may have fallen through the cracks during the pandemic.

Both legislators agreed the money should not be used on anything which could cause debt since the money is a one-time offering.

“We really need to make sure that our priorities are straight,” Obenshain said. “That we’re improving education, that we’re improving the quality of our roads, that we’re keeping our community safe and not dueling it out to special interests. That’s the big challenge.”

Legislators will meet for the special session in Richmond on August 2.

