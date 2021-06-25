Advertisement

KSP: Man charged with sexual exploitation of child in Magoffin County

(Photo: Big Sandy Detention Center)
(Photo: Big Sandy Detention Center)(Big Sandy Detention Center)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police say a Magoffin County man was arrested earlier this week on charges relating to child abuse and exploitation.

We’re told David Keith Jackson, 53, was arrested after an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation revealed he had been uploading sexual images involving children to the internet.

Police served a search warrant at a home in Salyersville on Thursday, which led to the seizure of equipment troopers believe was used in the crime. The equipment was taken to KSP’s forensic lab for examination.

Jackson is charged with 20 counts of possessing or viewing child exploitation material and one count of distribution. He is being held in the Big Sandy Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Pandolfi (left), Sandy Cooper (center), and Brandie Young (right) were all arrested...
Police find significant amount of drugs following traffic stop, California man, two Kentucky women arrested
Gov. Andy Beshear briefs the Commonwealth during a Team Kentucky news conference on June 24th,...
Gov. Beshear announces bonus for the first 15,000 people who go back to work by July 30th
Multiple sources: Gov. Beshear expected to issue executive order requiring Kentucky colleges to allow athletes to make money
Grand Hotel in Downtown Hazard
‘I’m grateful for our mayor’ : Settlement reached in Grand Hotel lawsuit
Three people were arrested on various charges after a traffic stop in Crum, Wayne County...
3 arrested after traffic stop

Latest News

Conner Logistics is moving its corporate headquarters from California to Somerset.
National logistics company relocating from California to Southern Kentucky
WYMT Hot Weather
Weekend Forecast: Heat continues to build, dry until Sunday
Save A Lot in Kenova catches fire
UPDATE: Fire being investigated as burglary-turned-arson
Norfolk Southern, CSX, Paducah and Louisville Railway, RJ Corman Railroad Group, Fredonia...
6 Kentucky railroad companies receive $2.5 million in grants