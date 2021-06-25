KSP announces location change for Madison County driver testing

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The location for driver testing in Madison County is changing.

Kentucky State Police announced that effective Tuesday, June 29, all Madison County driver license written testing will be provided at the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Driver Licensing Regional Office located at 830 Eastern Bypass, Suite A12 in Richmond.

The office is located inside the Richmond Mall.

Road testing will continue to be administered from the Court Annex parking lot.

The written and road test will continue to be administered by appointment only, and the testing services will continue to be available Tuesday through Friday each week.

However, applicants will now need to visit KSP Driver Testing in order to make an appointment.

Once an applicant lands on the KSP Driver Testing website, they should click on the yellow “WRITTEN TESTING” banner, and follow the link for Madison County.

For all road test appointments, applicants should click on the orange “OPERATOR & MOTORCYCLE ROAD TESTING” banner, and follow the link for Madison County. New appointments for testing in Madison County will be available beginning Friday, June 25, at 8:00 a.m.

Questions or concerns may be submitted to kspdrivertesting@ky.gov

Upon completion and passage of a permit, driver’s or commercial driver’s license, applicants will request their driving credential from KYTC staff at the Driver Licensing Regional Office.

According to KYTC, Kentucky will continue offering the option of a standard driver’s license, but a REAL ID or other forms of federally approved identification, such as a passport or military ID, eventually will be needed by people 18 and older for boarding commercial flights and accessing military bases and federal buildings that currently require identification.

Federal enforcement is scheduled to begin May 3, 2023.

