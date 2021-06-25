Kentucky Women’s Basketball announces summer Give Back Clinics

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - University of Kentucky women’s basketball head coach Kyra Elzy has announced that the program will travel throughout the state of Kentucky in the month of July for a Kentucky Tour featuring Give Back Clinics.

The four-stop tour will feature stops in Pikeville (Pikeville High School) on Wednesday, July 14, Louisville (Sacred Heart High School) on Thursday, July 15, Somerset (City of Somerset Parks & Recreation at Rocky Hollow Park) on Monday, July 19 and Oldham County (Oldham County High School) on Saturday, July 31.

Due to COVID-19 policies, signups will be limited and are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Those that attend the Give Back Clinics must be between second and eighth grade.

More information – including sign-up process, featured guests, activities and more – specific to each location will be released closer to each event.

