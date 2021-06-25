H & D Heating employees build card shop in workplace

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - H & D Heating Supply and Propane in Hazard is now home to a new card shop.

What started out as a common hobby between Owners Rick Martin and Jamie Nickels, quickly turned into something more.

When the local JCPenney closed down, the two bought some of their display cases and set up a small card shop inside their workplace.

For the past month the shop has been specializing in sports cards, but the owners plan to expand to other mediums including Pokémon and Magic the Gathering.

“We’ve had several people come in and buy cards. We have a few regular customers that come in, we sit, and we have work back there and we end up sitting for 30 minutes to an hour talking about cards,” Co-Founder Rick Martin said.

Martin says they hope to someday expand the card shop into a full-on business.

