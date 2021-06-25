Gaming center in Hazard hosts grand reopening, final time to make business work

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Envazion Gaming in Hazard held its grand reopening Friday after struggling for the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, even having to sell equipment just to make ends meet at times.

“It’s very hard emotionally. So, it’s been a trying time for sure since COVID, it’s been a trying time, but we’ve persevered. We’ve hung on,”, said Owner Edward Sexton

Located in Downtown Hazard, Sexton said the local gaming center is trying one last time to stay open.

“This transformation and what we’ve done to Envazion Gaming here, I feel like it is a perfect time for friends and family and everyone to come out to enjoy what we have here,” Sexton said.

Sexton says the store is coming back better than ever, with several new additions. “So many more additions, we’ve got pop-a-shot basketball, ski ball, a racing simulator, we’ve got ticket redemption games, pool tables, arcades, more than 2,100 games to play and choose from, so we’ve really I think outdone ourselves.”

With close friends wanting the business to work.

“It’ll be a hit to me personally, it’ll be a hit to all of my friends personally because I love this place. I come down here every chance that I get, it’s just great people, it’s great fun, great entertainment,” Close Friend Jeremy McMahan said. He says the whole process is inspiring, “This is his dream, this is his livelihood, he’s dedicated his entire life to this business, and I know personally, growing up, that I would’ve loved to have something like this around.”

Sexton said the initial response was amazing.

“I’ve had so much support from friends, family, social media, everyone. It’s been an outpouring of support and I’m really appreciative for that,” Sexton said.

McMahan said if the business closes, it’s not only detrimental to owners but the community as well.

“People are so concerned with the drug problem going on. This is a great way to steer your kids away from that. Just come in, have some good clean fun, we have all kinds of activities, games, anything you can imagine that your child would want to play, is right here in this business,” McMahan said.

Sexton said if by some chance Envazion Gaming has to permanently close its doors, the business still plans to be a positive presence in the community.

“We do online tournaments, we sell apparel online, we have Esports competitions, we will never stop that. Envazion Gaming essentially will never stop,” Sexton said.

McMahan said there is something for everyone.

“We have old school arcade games...we have new-gen PC’s. Kids can play Fortnite, their dads can play Mortal Kombat or whatever on the old school arcade machine. I don’t see what else you could ask for,” McMahan said.

Sexton says Envazion Gaming did a promotional rate for their grand reopening, their opening fee till Saturday was $10. The normal fee being $12.

The center is now open Tuesday through Saturday, 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., though Sexton says this is subject to change.

