BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Recreation of Middlesboro officials posted on Facebook that the Old Lincoln High Memorial Park Splash Pad is open.

“Enough thank you’s could not be said to Utilities Inc and their staff,” a Facebook post said. “Especially Colby Wilson and all of his hard work to make this happen!

See more on the splash pad below:

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.