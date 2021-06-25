Advertisement

Four arrested in connection to counterfeit cash

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ) – Four people have been arrested in connection to counterfeit cash that has been circulating in Louisa.

According to the Louisa Police Department, Dustin Henry, Brian Wolford, Amy Gnatt and Kenneth Fitch, all from Lawrence County, have been charged with criminal possession of forged instrument in the first degree, a Class C felony.

The case will be presented to the Lawrence County Grand Jury.

Police said most of the bills were $20s and had “Copy Money” written across them. Police warn to check on other denominations as well.

Police encourage businesses to use extra awareness when accepting any cash.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Pandolfi (left), Sandy Cooper (center), and Brandie Young (right) were all arrested...
Police find significant amount of drugs following traffic stop, California man, two Kentucky women arrested
Gov. Andy Beshear briefs the Commonwealth during a Team Kentucky news conference on June 24th,...
Gov. Beshear announces bonus for the first 15,000 people who go back to work by July 30th
Multiple sources: Gov. Beshear expected to issue executive order requiring Kentucky colleges to allow athletes to make money
Grand Hotel in Downtown Hazard
‘I’m grateful for our mayor’ : Settlement reached in Grand Hotel lawsuit
Three people were arrested on various charges after a traffic stop in Crum, Wayne County...
3 arrested after traffic stop

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear has a plan to motivate unemployed Kentuckians to return to work: Keep the...
Unemployed Kentuckians still awaiting benefits, not confident in $1,500 back-to-work payment
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case
Tennessee claimed six titles in TripAdvisor’s 2021 Traveler’s Choice Best of the Best Things To...
Smoky Mountains rafting ranked No. 1 in the world
Looking for 4th of July fireworks displays? Here is the list of events across the mountains!
Man on horseback helps track down missing cattle