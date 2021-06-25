Advertisement

Dollywood to open Summer Celebration with drone light show

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:46 AM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood will unveil its Sweet Summer Nights drone show for its Summer Celebration this month. The show will feature up to 400 Intel Drone Light Shows drones that animate a “spectacular Dollywood-exclusive story,” park spokespersons said.

The Summer Celebration will include a DJ and dancers in the Wildwood Grove section of the park. After the dancing, the drones will take to the skies and perform the new show, according to park spokespersons.

The show will also feature fireworks and music synced with the movements of the drones. Those interested in learning more or purchasing tickets can do so on the Dollywood website.

Dollywood’s Summer Celebration takes place from June 25 through July 31.

