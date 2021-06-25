Advertisement

Crews battling fire at Save A Lot in Kenova

A fire broke out at the Save A Lot in Kenova overnight Friday.
A fire broke out at the Save A Lot in Kenova overnight Friday.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 12:32 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A fire broke out at the Save A Lot in Kenova overnight Friday.

Wayne County Dispatchers say it happened just after midnight.

As of 12:30 a.m, the grocery store is still on fire.

According to dispatchers, the store was empty at the time and there have been no injuries.

The Kenova Fire Department, Ceredo Volunteer Fire Department, and England Hill Fire Department have responded.

Keep checking WSAZ.com for updates on this developing story.

