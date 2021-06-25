Crews battling fire at Save A Lot in Kenova

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A fire broke out at the Save A Lot in Kenova overnight Friday.

Wayne County Dispatchers say it happened just after midnight.

As of 12:30 a.m, the grocery store is still on fire.

According to dispatchers, the store was empty at the time and there have been no injuries.

The Kenova Fire Department, Ceredo Volunteer Fire Department, and England Hill Fire Department have responded.

