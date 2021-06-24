Advertisement

“We’re just anxiously awaiting to hear something,” Rogersville Mayor speaks on Summer Wells’ disappearance

By Ashley Bohle
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Summer Wells has been the talk of Hawkins County since her disappearance was reported on June 15.

The five year old Rogersville girl was reported missing by her parents.

Despite hundreds of searchers and investigators hoping to locate her and figure out what led to her disappearance, there’s been no answers over the past week.

Rogersville Mayor, Jim Sells has been the city’s mayor for 44 years. When we caught up with him at Food City on Wednesday we asked about Summer’s dad saying she’s been kidnapped. But Sells said that’s not something that happens in the tight knit community very frequently.

“We’re just anxiously awaiting to hear something,” explained Sells, “We just can’t imagine this happening to anybody, especially in our county.”

A Hawkins County Commissioner who covers the Beech Creek community in District 4 said she is proud of law enforcement officers and rescue agencies who have spent many hours working tirelessly to find summer.

Hannah Winegar urged the community to stay strong.

“I think we’ll all continue to hold onto hope until we see some kind of outcome,’ said Winegar, “We’re just concerned for this family and we hope for, for good results, you know a good outcome here.”

