Temperatures continue to climb headed into the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a comfortable couple of days, some closer to summer heat has arrived for the second half of the week and looks to continue right into the weekend.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

High pressure is slinking slowly off to the east, re-introducing southerly winds to the area. that, along with sunshine, will continue the work of boosting our temperatures back to and above average. Heading into tonight, as we get more moisture in the air, our overnight lows will be a touch milder despite the clear skies. Those will be down into the low to middle 60s tonight.

Average to slightly above average temperatures continue into our Friday afternoon. We’ll see clouds increase a bit more than the past few days as high pressure begins to break down and move away, but we will continue to stay dry with middle and upper 80s for highs. Partly cloudy skies continue overnight as lows fall back middle to upper 60s.

Into the Weekend

Dry weather continues into the beginning of the weekend, but humidity increases for Saturday. We’ll continue to see a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon, but again we should stay dry. We’re headed back up into the upper 80s to 90° for highs, however.

A more summerlike pattern works in for Sunday and into the work week with daily chances for afternoon scattered showers and storms as highs stick in the middle and upper 80s.

Into Next Week

More of the same from Sunday looks to continue into the work week next week with mostly sunny skies starting our days off before spotty storms pop off in the afternoon as highs stick in the middle and upper 80s. Summer? Looks like it’s finally here to stick around.

