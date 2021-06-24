Advertisement

Team Kentucky news conference underway, Gov. Beshear expected to announce back to work incentives and more

Governor Beshear held the first of what he is calling weekly “Team Kentucky Updates” Thursday...
Governor Beshear held the first of what he is calling weekly "Team Kentucky Updates" Thursday afternoon.
By WYMT News Staff and Phil Pendleton
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear is holding his weekly Team Kentucky news conference.

You can watch it here:

We’re told he will update Kentuckians on a variety of topics, including economic development, infrastructure and vaccine incentives.

Last week, the governor was expected to unveil a new bonus plan or incentive to get people to come back to work. He said that wasn’t ready then, but could be today.

Governor Beshear also said last week he was considering ending the weekly $300 federal unemployment benefit before September, but believed now was too soon.

