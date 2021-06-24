Advertisement

Reports: Pelosi creating select committee on Jan. 6

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is creating a select committee to investigate the Capitol siege on...
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is creating a select committee to investigate the Capitol siege on Jan. 6, media reports indicate.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is creating a select committee to investigate the Capitol siege on Jan. 6, media reports indicate.

“The American people deserve to know what happened on #Jan6th. We *will* get to the truth,” Pelosi tweeted.

The new committee comes after the Senate voted earlier this month to block legislation to form a bipartisan, independent commission investigating the attack by former President Donald Trump’s supporters. Pelosi said afterward that the House would step up investigations of the riot.

A new select committee would put majority Democrats in charge of the investigation.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

This is a generic picture of a gavel.
Perry County man convicted on federal kidnapping, trafficking charges
Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
5-year-old fighting for life after rattlesnake bites her several times
The children are unable to tell police any information regarding their names, ages or where...
Non-verbal children found alone at Sevierville resort; Mother could be charged
Two deputies stopped for a coffee break when one of them recognized Jason Hodge, 41, of Johnson...
Coffee break nets drug arrest
Trial delayed in 2016 high school assault case

Latest News

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Wing of Miami-area condo collapses; many feared dead
Robert Pandolfi (left), Sandy Cooper (center), and Brandie Young (right) were all arrested...
Police find significant amount of drugs following traffic stop, California man, two Kentucky women arrested
The CDC has extended the evictions moratorium from June 30 until July 31.
CDC extends eviction moratorium a month, says it’s last time
FILE - This March 20, 2020 file photo shows HMS Defender in Portsmouth, England. The Russian...
Russia says next time it may fire to hit intruding warships