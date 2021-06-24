Reports: Pelosi creating select committee on Jan. 6
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is creating a select committee to investigate the Capitol siege on Jan. 6, media reports indicate.
“The American people deserve to know what happened on #Jan6th. We *will* get to the truth,” Pelosi tweeted.
The new committee comes after the Senate voted earlier this month to block legislation to form a bipartisan, independent commission investigating the attack by former President Donald Trump’s supporters. Pelosi said afterward that the House would step up investigations of the riot.
A new select committee would put majority Democrats in charge of the investigation.
Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.