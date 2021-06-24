Advertisement

Positivity rate holds steady in Thursday’s COVID-19 report

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced a new program Thursday that is giving people an incentive...
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced a new program Thursday that is giving people an incentive to get back to work.(None)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear provided an update on COVID-19 in the Commonwealth, as the states positivity rate holds steady.

The governor announced 204 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the state’s total case number to 464,199.

35 of Wednesday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 196 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 55 in the ICU. 32 patients remain on a ventilator. The state’s positivity rate remains 1.85%.

Gov. Beshear also announced four deaths Thursday, all newly reported. This brings the state’s death toll to 7,200.

6,846,224 tests have been administered thus far and at least 53,412 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

As of Thursday, none of the state’s 120 counties is in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Pandolfi (left), Sandy Cooper (center), and Brandie Young (right) were all arrested...
Police find significant amount of drugs following traffic stop, California man, two Kentucky women arrested
This is a generic picture of a gavel.
Perry County man convicted on federal kidnapping, trafficking charges
Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
5-year-old fighting for life after rattlesnake bites her several times
Gov. Andy Beshear briefs the Commonwealth during a Team Kentucky news conference on June 24th,...
Gov. Beshear announces bonus for the first 15,000 people who go back to work by July 30th
The children are unable to tell police any information regarding their names, ages or where...
Non-verbal children found alone at Sevierville resort; Mother could be charged

Latest News

Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case
A new Netflix documentary series called Heist will showcase three of the biggest heists in...
WATCH | Netflix docu-series will feature ‘Pappygate’, the theft of rare bourbon in Franklin County
File Image
‘Very few places are paying minimum wage’: Kentucky’s struggle to fix its labor shortage
Episodes five and six will focus on the years-long investigation that began in 2013.
Netflix docu-series will feature ‘Pappygate’, the theft of rare bourbon in Franklin County