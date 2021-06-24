Police find significant amount of drugs following traffic stop, California man, two Kentucky women arrested

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department say three people were arrested during a traffic stop early Thursday morning.

Deputies say in a search of the California man’s car, they found 56 grams of meth and a handgun.

After obtaining a search warrant, they searched a motel room rented by one of the group and found an additional 311 grams of meth and 7.5 grams of fentanyl.

Robert Pandolfi of Lakewood, California was arrested for trafficking and possession of a handgun by a felon.

Two Kentucky women, Brandy Young Sandy M. Cooper of Albany, Ky. were arrested as well.

All three were sent to the Wayne County Detention Center.

