Multiple sources: Gov. Beshear expected to issue executive order requiring Kentucky colleges to allow athletes to make money

(Governor Andy Beshear/Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Multiple sources, including Matt Jones from Kentucky Sports Radio, are reporting Gov. Andy Beshear is expected to issue an executive order in regards to student athletes in the Commonwealth and a recent ruling from the Supreme Court.

On Monday, the Supreme Court ruled unanimously the NCAA cannot limit education-related benefits. The high court agreed with a lower court’s determination that the limits colleges can offer athletes who play Division I basketball and football violate antitrust laws. Sources tell CBS Sports the NCAA is pushing to adopt name, image and likeness rules before July 1st.

On Thursday morning, Jones tweeted the news, citing his own sources. Sources have also confirmed that news to us.

According to the tweet, the executive order “will require all colleges in Kentucky to allow athletes to make money based on their name, image and likeness beginning next week.”

We do not know when the governor will announce the order, but during his weekly Team Kentucky news conference he said he will be addressing the issue soon, possibly as soon as Thursday afternoon.

