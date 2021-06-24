Mountain Movers Theatre Company fills up the stage with summer shows

LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - “Pump Boys and Dinettes” is filling up the stage at the Garden Theater in Louisa.

The show, which brings in professional actors to share the story of the relationships between a garage crew and the gals from the diner next door, opened its fifth production Thursday through the Mountain Movers Theatre Company.

According to those involved, the show is one of many planned for the summer, giving the community an opportunity to enjoy the theater and heal from the pandemic.

“I think a lot of theater can be very healing, too, and that way we’re all experiencing a story together, no matter what it is. Whether its a fun one like this, a more serious show, we’re all experiencing a story together,” said Artistic Director Kim Willard.

But, she added, it also allows people to come into the area from other places to see what it has to offer. Actors like Jesse Plourde, Jay Rosen, Jacob Wellman, Zachary Tate, Ruben Del Valle, Hannah Zilber, and Melissa Rosenberger, who all took the stage for “Pump Boys and Dinettes.”

“Coming from New York, you just kind of keep your head down and keep going. But everyone makes it a priority to make you feel like you’re part of the community,” said actor Ruben Del Valle.

In that way, those involved say the community theater has a two-fold purpose.

“It helps businesses around it, because it’s something to do and see and then people come in from other places when they hear about the show and so, it kind of adds an anchor to Main Street,” said actor Hannah Zilber.

Willard said being that anchor means even more to the Lawrence County theatre company. Mountain Movers works under its parent company Addiction Recovery Care to show those in recovery that there are options for them in the world of entertainment, and to allow them a chance to just take in a show in a way that many consider therapeutic.

”It’s family, and I think that’s what Mountain Movers and ARC want to promote. They want to promote healing and family, and that draws all ages,” said Valle.

Willard agreed, saying the community aspect helps to build to the environment of recovery.

“And we get to work with the clients and create creative projects for them to be a part of,” she said. “As they’re healing and coming back into the community and trying to recognize what their talents and skills are.”

Pump Boys and Dinettes wraps Saturday, with a final show at 7:30, but more shows are on the horizon, including Mary Poppins Jr., Bright Star, and The Little Mermaid.

