Man hit by semi at Woodford County rest area

By Olivia Russell
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Police in Woodford County are investigating a hit-and-run crash.

“If I have to call every trucking company in the east coast, I’m going to find him. I am,” said Angela Taylor, the victim’s daughter.

Taylor hasn’t slept since Tuesday afternoon. She’s busy searching for answers and praying for her father, Gerald Sapp, who is in the ICU at UK hospital with several broken bones.

“They’re trying to repair him. He went through an 8 1/2 hour surgery yesterday,” Taylor said.

Versailles Police say Sapp pulled over at the rest area to check on his pickup truck and car hauler.

They posted this still image of from a witness’s dash cam:

You can see the pickup truck and a white semi-truck in front of it. Investigators say the driver of the semi backed into Sapp and his truck, pinning him in between, and driving away.

“Being an interstate, a lot of individuals may not be aware that an accident had occurred and they may have information about it. A lot of people have dash cam video cameras,” Versailles Assistant Chief Rob Young said.

But police still have a lot of questions in this case, including if that driver even knew they hit a person.

Taylor believes the driver did know.

“Even if he had not seen him, you push the truck back with a car hauler on it that is in park, you’re going to feel resistance. You’re going to know I hit something,” Taylor said.

Now, she’s begging for that person to come forward.

“Do the right thing. Own up to what you did. At least come forward and be a man about it,” Taylor said.

Anyone with information or more dash camera footage should contact Versailles Police.

Taylor says her father has another eight hours of surgery scheduled for Friday.

