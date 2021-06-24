Advertisement

Man accused of hitting victim with baseball bat outside East Tenn. restaurant

Nathan Armstead, 26
Nathan Armstead, 26(Johnson City Police Department)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Johnson City Police Department said a man was arrested after allegedly hitting another man on the head with a baseball bat.

Officers were dispatched to a restaurant on the 500 block Franklin Road on June 6. According to police, Nathan Armstead, 26, was involved in an argument with another customer when he allegedly went outside to his vehicle to retrieve a baseball bat.

The victim was reportedly attempting to separate Armstead and the other customer when Armstead struck the victim on the head with the bat.

Police said the victim suffered a laceration to the head and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Armstead turned himself into the Washington County Detention Center Monday and was charged with aggravated assault. He is being held on a $2,500 bond.

