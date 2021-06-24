LION to reopen Beattyville manufacturing facility after more than one decade

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced Thursday that LION First Responder PPE Inc., a manufacturer of firefighter garments and other first responder equipment and apparel, is set to reopen its Lee County manufacturing facility after eleven years.

The project is expected to create 75 full-time jobs in Eastern Kentucky with an $850,000 investment.

“As we work to build a better future for families across the commonwealth, the return of LION First Responder PPE to Beattyville, a community that has faced more than its share of difficulties over the past year, is a tremendous boost to the economy in Lee County and Eastern Kentucky,” Gov. Beshear said. “LION long has been an important employer throughout the region, currently creating jobs for over 400 people in our state. Their decision to locate this new venture in their former facility in Beattyville highlights the quality of the region’s workforce. LION’s commitment to Kentucky is greatly appreciated, and I look forward to seeing the company’s continued growth in the commonwealth.”

The facility, located at 1080 Center Street off Fairgrounds Ridge Road in Beattyville, closed down in 2010 after more than 30 years of operation.

The reopened Beattyville location joins LION’s existing manufacturing location in West Liberty and a distribution and manufacturing facility in Hazel Green.

The company currently employs 407 people here in Eastern Kentucky.

“We are very excited to bring back apparel manufacturing jobs to Beattyville,” said Steve Schwartz, CEO at LION. “We currently have over 20 employees that we bus to West Liberty each day, so we are excited to offer them the opportunity to work closer to home should they choose to do so. We know the talent located in this community is uniquely qualified to create the highest quality, hand-crafted technical garments that our firefighters deserve and expect.”

Chuck Sexton, president and CEO of One East Kentucky, explained the importance of continued job creation throughout the region.

“One East Kentucky is always ready to provide guidance to additional communities and companies in the greater Eastern Kentucky region because our mission is all about furthering job creation,” Sexton said. “This project will be a great fit for LION, as well as our friends in Lee County. We look forward to seeing their progress over the coming years.”

The Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program (EKCEP), which works with businesses across Eastern Kentucky to meet workforce needs, will provide on-the-job training for new hires at LION.

