Advertisement

LION to reopen Beattyville manufacturing facility after more than one decade

(Lion Manufacturing)
(Lion Manufacturing)(Lion Manufacturing)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced Thursday that LION First Responder PPE Inc., a manufacturer of firefighter garments and other first responder equipment and apparel, is set to reopen its Lee County manufacturing facility after eleven years.

The project is expected to create 75 full-time jobs in Eastern Kentucky with an $850,000 investment.

“As we work to build a better future for families across the commonwealth, the return of LION First Responder PPE to Beattyville, a community that has faced more than its share of difficulties over the past year, is a tremendous boost to the economy in Lee County and Eastern Kentucky,” Gov. Beshear said. “LION long has been an important employer throughout the region, currently creating jobs for over 400 people in our state. Their decision to locate this new venture in their former facility in Beattyville highlights the quality of the region’s workforce. LION’s commitment to Kentucky is greatly appreciated, and I look forward to seeing the company’s continued growth in the commonwealth.”

The facility, located at 1080 Center Street off Fairgrounds Ridge Road in Beattyville, closed down in 2010 after more than 30 years of operation.

The reopened Beattyville location joins LION’s existing manufacturing location in West Liberty and a distribution and manufacturing facility in Hazel Green.

The company currently employs 407 people here in Eastern Kentucky.

“We are very excited to bring back apparel manufacturing jobs to Beattyville,” said Steve Schwartz, CEO at LION. “We currently have over 20 employees that we bus to West Liberty each day, so we are excited to offer them the opportunity to work closer to home should they choose to do so. We know the talent located in this community is uniquely qualified to create the highest quality, hand-crafted technical garments that our firefighters deserve and expect.”

Chuck Sexton, president and CEO of One East Kentucky, explained the importance of continued job creation throughout the region.

“One East Kentucky is always ready to provide guidance to additional communities and companies in the greater Eastern Kentucky region because our mission is all about furthering job creation,” Sexton said. “This project will be a great fit for LION, as well as our friends in Lee County. We look forward to seeing their progress over the coming years.”

The Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program (EKCEP), which works with businesses across Eastern Kentucky to meet workforce needs, will provide on-the-job training for new hires at LION.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a generic picture of a gavel.
Perry County man convicted on federal kidnapping, trafficking charges
Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
5-year-old fighting for life after rattlesnake bites her several times
The children are unable to tell police any information regarding their names, ages or where...
Non-verbal children found alone at Sevierville resort; Mother could be charged
Two deputies stopped for a coffee break when one of them recognized Jason Hodge, 41, of Johnson...
Coffee break nets drug arrest
Trial delayed in 2016 high school assault case

Latest News

Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case
Beat the heat: Six ways you can help your electric bill during summer months
Houston, Mo.
Gov. Beshear requesting input from broadband providers ahead of expansion project
Governor Beshear held the first of what he is calling weekly “Team Kentucky Updates” Thursday...
Team Kentucky news conference underway, Gov. Beshear expected to announce back to work incentives and more