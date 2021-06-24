Kentucky child care providers awarded $763 million in Federal funds

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear announced that Kentucky had been awarded more than $763 million in federal funds to provide relief for child care providers that have been impacted by the pandemic.

The three-year funding is from the $1.9 trillion emergency relief bill – the American Rescue Plan Act – which provides economic relief to our nation’s families, workers and businesses. Of these funds, $39 billion was specified for the child care industry, both for providers and to support families that need help paying for child care.

“This funding is an investment not only in our young children and their educators, but in our economy as well,” Gov. Beshear said. “My administration is committed to early childhood development and rebuilding the state’s economy as we emerge from the COVID-19 crisis. This funding allows our child care providers to stay open, keeps parents in the workforce, and keeps our infrastructure strong to build a better Kentucky.”

Here is a breakdown of recommended Kentucky projects and costs through this funding stream:

Continuation of the Public School Preschool Partnership Program for next three school years: $30 million;

Increase in Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP) reimbursement during the length of the funding period: $194 million;

Pilot for CCAP contracts for infant and toddler care throughout the state: $18.9 million;

Facility repair grants for child care programs currently in operation: $20 million;

Training academies for Kentucky credentialed trainers: $150,000;

Kentucky apprenticeship program funding: $2 million;

Increased contributions to the Kentucky Early Childhood Scholarship Program: $7 million;

Additional start-up grants for family child care homes (over three years): $500,000;

Business partnership start-up funds (over three years): $2 million;

Matching start-up grants for child care programs in “deserts” (over three years): $4 million; and

Technology system upgrades to connect all child care data systems: $14.7 million.

Secretary Friedlander said there will be an application process for all programs eligible for grants, including the preschool partnership programs, the infant/toddler CCAP pilot program, and the start-up program.

