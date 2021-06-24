Advertisement

Johnson County farmers’ market back in action after plowing through pandemic

By Jordan Mullins
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Johnson County Farmers’ Market is back in action after the market’s active, yet odd season last year. The market, which never shut down due to the pandemic, plowed through and is now reaping the rewards.

“We kept the market going strong,” said Johnson County Extension Office Agricultural Assistant Lori Gearheart. “We had social distancing, we encouraged people to wear masks, if they had breathing issues we just made sure we stayed correct distance apart from each other, and we had handwashing stations. We actually still have our hand washing stations out.”

Staying open lead the market to be more creative in its means of operation.

“We took pre-orders and we met people at their cars if they needed us to,” said Gearheart. “We try to accommodate people and make sure that they feel comfortable.”

Although the market never stopped, farmers, vendors, and market-goers still felt safe at the outdoor venue, even at the height of the pandemic.

“You could keep your distance here outside,” said market vendor Benette Howard. “You felt safer out here than you did in a closed-up room.”

Even though the market never left, everyone is still just as excited to be out enjoying their time together without masks or the need for social distancing.

“It feels awesome to be back out,” said Howard. “I hated the mask and a lot of other people did too. It just feels great to be back out and feel like we have a bit more freedom.”

You can learn more about the Johnson County Farmers’ Market on their Facebook page.

