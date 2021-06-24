‘I’m grateful for our mayor’ : Settlement reached in Grand Hotel lawsuit

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In September of 2015, the Grand Hotel in downtown Hazard caught fire sending shock throughout the community.

“My heart was crushed and devastated when they said this was burning and the fire department made the decision, they were just going to let it continue to burn. When I actually got down here … the fire apparently started at 3...4 o’clock in the morning,” said Owner Brian Carter.

Due to previous city leadership not letting Carter demolish the building using his own contractors, he filed a lawsuit against the city in 2016.

“We got in a disagreement.. but basically, instead of giving me a permit like they promised me, they basically had decided to declare they’re going to hire their own engineer to refute my engineer,” he said.

Now six years later, and with new city leaders, change has come.

“I’m grateful for our mayor that he was willing to take the time and sit down and try to workout some kind of resolution on this,” he said.

Carter and current city officials reached an agreement.

“The City of Hazard now has ownership. They really pushed to create some restaurants and to create some adult atmosphere downtown,” said Perry County Judge Executive Scott Alexander. “I think you’ll see Main Street come to life on weekends to where people can come and enjoy their self. Get a meal and have some entertainment.”

Carter and City Officials both wanting to revitalize the downtown and rid of the eyesore.

“We’ve got a ton going but when you get to that one spot, everyone always ask okay what are you going to do about that building,” said City of Hazard Mayor Happy Mobelini.

Carter says the cause of the fire is still unknown and the hotel housed several apartments and even businesses.

