Gov. Beshear requesting input from broadband providers ahead of expansion project

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear requested input Thursday from broadband providers as he launches the next phase of his Better Kentucky Plan.

The Better Kentucky Plan will help bring internet access to more families across the commonwealth who need it through the Kentucky Broadband Deployment Fund.

Beshear said the $1.3 billion plan will create 14,500 jobs in the state and an estimated 10,000 of those jobs are connected to broadband expansion.

“COVID-19 demonstrated just how critical it is for all Kentuckians to have reliable internet access to stay informed, safe and connected,” Beshear said in a news release. “This is the first step toward strategically using these funds to support the construction, development or improvement of broadband access across the commonwealth, with our unserved communities receiving first priority.”

Through a Request for Information, the state is asking for ideas, suggestions and comments from broadband providers, which will be collected and used in determining the types of questions to be included in the upcoming formal Request for Proposals.

That input helps determine other conditions providers must meet to receive an award from the fund.

The Request for Information is open until 3:30 p.m. on Monday, July 12th and can be found on the state’s vendor self-service portal.

A bipartisan agreement, under House Bill 320 and House Bill 382, signed into law by Beshear allows Kentucky’s Broadband Development Fund to assist private sector entities and governmental agencies in the cost of constructing the “last mile” of broadband access to unserved and underserved households and businesses across the state.

The fund includes $300 million in state dollars earmarked to address the connectivity needs of these communities, including $250 million for the construction of broadband infrastructure to connect unserved and underserved areas – no more than $50 million of which may be awarded before April 1, 2022 – and $50 million for economic development opportunities.

Broadband networks owned, operated or affiliated with local governments, nonprofits and cooperatives, as well as private providers with a focus on serving entire communities, are encouraged to respond.

Responses to the Request for Information may include application requirements, applicant qualifications, project areas, data reflecting the geographic areas of unserved communities and other information that will assist in the development of the Request for Proposals.

The Better Kentucky Plan is a bi-partisan agreement appropriating funds from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. In addition to the Broadband Deployment Fund, the Better Kentucky Plan will include: $250 million to improve water infrastructure across the state, creating approximately 3,800 jobs; $127 million for local school districts to fund construction and renovation projects, which – along with other Better Kentucky Plan investments in education – could create up to 1,000 jobs; and more.

