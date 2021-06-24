Dry trend continues, temps start to climb

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was an absolutely perfect day on Wednesday. Will we see that trend continue as we head toward the weekend?

Today and Tonight

You couldn’t beat the forecast yesterday. I didn’t want to come inside. I think today will be very similar, just a touch warmer and a little bit more humid. I don’t think it will be too bad, at least not yet. Look for sunny skies and highs in the mid-80s.

Tonight, mostly clear skies will be the name of the game for most of the evening, but we could see a few more clouds roll in late. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 60s.

Extended Forecast

While we add a few clouds in with our sunshine to end the work week and start the weekend, the models are staying consistent that we don’t see any rain until Sunday. Temperatures and dewpoints will continue to climb over the next several days, so that summer feel will return to the region, at least briefly.

Highs on Friday will run in the mid to upper 80s and hover in the upper 80s on Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s to around 70. As for conditions, look for a mix of sun and clouds for the foreseeable future. We will add some scattered chances for showers and storms on Sunday.

We’re still tracking a possible cold front early next week that will up our rain chances and cool our temps down. We’ll keep you posted on that as we get closer.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.