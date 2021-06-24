College enrollment sees drop in spring

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Enrollment numbers for secondary education institutions declined in spring 2021 by 3.5%, according to recent data estimates.

The decrease came at the undergraduate level, with 603,000 fewer students enrolled in a college program. Graduate programs saw a 4.6% increase.

“In West Virginia, as population has declined, we’ve seen fewer new students typically,” said Tammy Johnson, dean of admissions for Marshall University.

Representatives from Marshall University explain how challenging it’s been connecting with prospective students.

“As schools were closed physically,” she said. “We weren’t able to get into schools and talk with those students, and so it’s been very difficult to get in contact with them.”

That meant a lot of programs were forced to rely on phone calls, emails and flyers, or letters sent straight to the mailbox to try and reach future graduates.

“This is a once in a lifetime chance for a lot of students,” Johnson said. “For a lot of students, if you’re on the fence about whether or not you want to begin your college career at Marshall or another institution, I absolutely would not set out a year.”

Many students found themselves in a bind financially, with the economy hit hard by the pandemic. Some figured they’d take time off to plan out their next step, but Johnson says there is still federal and state financial aid available, as well as grants and other assistance.

“Any type of funding that is going to be available,” she said. “You’re probably gonna have more of that this year than most times. People want to help you. Colleges want to get you back on track.”

She says the pandemic served up a lot of tough lessons about working together, making adjustments and being flexible.

Johnson hopes young adults won’t let this become a step back, and don’t allow hardships or hurdles to put their potential on the backburner.

