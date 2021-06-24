Beat the heat: Six ways you can help your electric bill during summer months

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - With summer comes high temperatures and even higher energy bills.

“As temperatures climb, air conditioners use more energy to keep homes cool,” said Barry Nolen, Kentucky Power’s energy services advisor. “During extreme weather, customers may see spikes in their next bill. However, there are lots of ways customers can control their electric bills, even in the heat.”

Ways to manage your electricity bill include:

- Repairing strip air leaks in the home; 25 percent of energy used to cool homes escapes through leaks.

- Keeping indoor temperatures consistent and monitor thermostat settings. 78 degrees is the recommended summer thermostat setting by the U.S. Department of Energy.

- Using ceiling fans to help circulate cool air and cool people down directly. Fans should spin counterclockwise to push air downwards.

- Close curtains and shades on windows that are south-facing to block any sun or heat during the day.

- Move furniture away from any vents.

- Avoid using appliances that produce heat (like ovens or dryers) during the hottest parts of the day.

For additional energy-saving ideas, a Kentucky Power official says customers can visit their website.

