3 arrested after traffic stop

Three people were arrested on various charges after a traffic stop in Crum, Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson said Wednesday.(Wayne County Sheriff's Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Three people were arrested on various charges after a traffic stop in Crum, Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson said Wednesday.

The sheriff said Aaron “Aero” Jude was arrested for warrants issued after an investigation of multiple break-ins last year by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, and the Fort Gay Police Department. According to Thompson, Jude is the tenth suspect arrested from the investigation.

Thompson said Jude had warrants for breaking and entering and petit larceny. He also had a warrant from Cabell County. In addition, Jude is charged with obstructing and felony possession of methamphetamine. The sheriff said Jude provided a false name during the stop to avoid arrest.

Thompson said Timothy Stacy was arrested after a handgun was found hidden under the console he kept reaching toward during the traffic stop. The handgun was reported stolen from Michigan in 1973.

According to the sheriff, Stacy is a convicted felon from a drug conviction in Mingo County. He is charged with obstructing, receiving or transferring stolen goods, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Thompson said Kayla Walker is charged with obstructing after she gave deputies a false name several times.

According to the sheriff, the stop was conducted by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit and West Virginia State Police.

