Warming up for the latter half of the week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After gorgeous conditions for Tuesday and Wednesday, we’ll start to see the mercury really rise once again for the end of the work week.

Tonight through Friday Night

Another calm and quiet night expected around the mountains on this Wednesday night. We’ll see some slightly milder temperatures, however, as a high pressure slowly slinks off to the east. Lows tonight will still be nice though, ending up in the lower 60s.

We start to make the thermometer rise again into the day on Thursday with full sunshine and southerly winds helping bump temperatures back into the middle 80s. The good news, though, is that humidity levels, while higher than the past couple of days, will not be off the charts. So, it’ll be a “drier” heat, if we can call it that...especially compared to usual late June standards. Mostly clear skies continue into Thursday night with, again, milder lows in the middle 60s.

We’ll see a similar day on Friday with even warmer temperatures, closing in on the upper 80s in some spots. And that’s with a little more cloud cover. Partly cloudy skies take over for Friday night with lows only falling into the upper 60s.

Into the Weekend and beyond

The summer pattern firmly returns by the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds for both weekend days. We’ll see a touch more sunshine on Saturday, bringing highs closer to the upper 80s with only a small chance of a stray storm. By Sunday, however, we’ll see a greater chance of some pop-up showers and storms, especially in the afternoon. Highs will be a couple of degrees lower thanks to more cloud cover.

That pattern looks to continue right on into the beginning of the work week with scattered showers and storms in the forecast, especially in the afternoon. Highs will stay in the upper 70s to middle 80s each and every day.

