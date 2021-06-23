Advertisement

USDA investing $100K in two mountain communities for improving infrastructure, city services

(Source: USDA)
(Source: USDA)(USDA)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, officials with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development announced the investment of $100,000 in two Eastern Kentucky communities.

“The Biden-Harris Administration has made investing in infrastructure improvements a priority,” said Justin Maxson, United States Department of Agriculture’s deputy under secretary for rural development. “These loans and grants will help rural communities invest in facilities and services that are vital to all communities, such as schools, libraries, hospitals, and health clinics. They also will help rural communities continue to beat the COVID-19 pandemic as America builds back better and stronger.”

The Knott County Fiscal Court will receive a $50,000 community facilities grant to help purchase a tractor loader backhoe for the Knox County Road Department.

They plan to use this tractor loader backhoe to service county roads and aid in ongoing flood and storm damage recovery.

Another $50,000 community facilities grant will go to the City of Monticello, who will use it to help buy three new vehicles for the Monticello Police Department.

Rural Development officials say the projects are part of a larger series of investments totaling around $185 million across 32 states.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police conducts death investigation in Floyd County
The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is...
“Afraid for my children,” Summer Wells’ mother states in dismissed order of protection against child’s father
Waiver may let Kentuckians keep unemployment overpayments
Kentuckians who were overpaid unemployment benefits may not have to pay them back
Name released of woman killed in deadly US-27 crash Monday
(Photo: Buddy Forbes)
Officials host ribbon cutting for apple orchard on reclaimed mine site

Latest News

Knott Scam 6
Phone Scam 6 p.m. Edit
Two former WYMT journalists nominated for regional Emmy award
LEGOS
How does social distancing slow the spread? LEGOs give us the answer.
Alice Lloyd College mourns the death of ‘Sandy’ the dog
Alice Lloyd College mourns the death of ‘Sandy’ the dog