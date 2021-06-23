USDA investing $100K in two mountain communities for improving infrastructure, city services

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, officials with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development announced the investment of $100,000 in two Eastern Kentucky communities.

“The Biden-Harris Administration has made investing in infrastructure improvements a priority,” said Justin Maxson, United States Department of Agriculture’s deputy under secretary for rural development. “These loans and grants will help rural communities invest in facilities and services that are vital to all communities, such as schools, libraries, hospitals, and health clinics. They also will help rural communities continue to beat the COVID-19 pandemic as America builds back better and stronger.”

The Knott County Fiscal Court will receive a $50,000 community facilities grant to help purchase a tractor loader backhoe for the Knox County Road Department.

They plan to use this tractor loader backhoe to service county roads and aid in ongoing flood and storm damage recovery.

Another $50,000 community facilities grant will go to the City of Monticello, who will use it to help buy three new vehicles for the Monticello Police Department.

Rural Development officials say the projects are part of a larger series of investments totaling around $185 million across 32 states.

