UK’s Coltyn Kessler enters the transfer portal

Wildcat was a Buster Posey Catcher of the Year finalist
By Steve Moss
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky catcher Coltyn Kessler has reportedly entered the NCAA’s transfer portal.

Kessler, who finished as a finalist nationally for the Buster Posey Catcher of the Year award, led the Wildcats in hitting at .349. He hit seven home runs to go along with 25 RBI.

Kessler started all 30 SEC games for UK this past season. The High Ridge, Mo. native reached safely in 36 of the final 40 games this season and had a hit in 17 of the final 21.

