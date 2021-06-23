Two former WYMT journalists nominated for regional Emmy award

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A creative story using LEGOs to describe how easily the COVID-19 virus could be spread in the early days of the pandemic earned an Emmy nomination on Tuesday.

The story, written and produced by former reporter Connor James and former Assistant News Director Kyle Collier, used the toys to explain social distancing and why it was and still is so important. The pair were nominated in the health and medical category.

The Ohio Valley Chapter Emmy Awards Gala will be held virtually on August 15th. You can find more information about how to watch the ceremony here. You can find the original story from March 2020 here.

