Advertisement

Tennessee woman arrested after more than 40 neglected dogs rescued

Staff members said litters of puppies were also found in the house that was, “littered with feces and debris and soaked with urine.”
A woman was arrested after a months-long investigation led to the seizure of 44 neglected dogs,...
A woman was arrested after a months-long investigation led to the seizure of 44 neglected dogs, according to the Jackson Police Department.(Jackson Animal Care Center)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman was arrested after a months-long investigation led to the seizure of 44 neglected dogs, according to the Jackson Police Department.

The Jackson Animal Care Center said 44 living dogs and two deceased dogs were removed from the home. The center said it has worked closely with Jackson Police since November to investigate the case.

Anna Sandhu Ray, 74, was booked into the Madison County Jail Monday on 44 counts of animal cruelty.

According to the animal center, many of the dogs were found starving and sick from worms and other health issues. The process of removing all the dogs from the home took nearly four hours, the center said.

Staff members said litters of puppies were also found in the house that was, “littered with feces and debris and soaked with urine.”

“The stench and dangerously high levels of ammonia gas from the animal waste was detectable from outside the home,” the center said in a release.

The rescued dogs were taken to the Animal Care Center’s Operation Center in Lebanon. The animals will be examined by veterinarians then become available for adoption.

After months of investigation in a suspected Animal cruelty case, Jackson Animal Control initiated a court ordered...

Posted by Jackson Animal Care Center on Monday, June 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police conducts death investigation in Floyd County
The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is...
“Afraid for my children,” Summer Wells’ mother states in dismissed order of protection against child’s father
Waiver may let Kentuckians keep unemployment overpayments
Kentuckians who were overpaid unemployment benefits may not have to pay them back
Name released of woman killed in deadly US-27 crash Monday
(Photo: Buddy Forbes)
Officials host ribbon cutting for apple orchard on reclaimed mine site

Latest News

Knott Scam 6
Phone Scam 6 p.m. Edit
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear announces continuing decline of Covid-19 positivity rate in Kentucky
Kentucky Auditor says his “data bulletin” sheds light on how COVID-19 relief money was spent.
Auditor Mike Harmon details how state handled federal COVID-19 relief funds
Appalachian Folk Nights
First Appalachian Folk Night to kick off Wednesday evening
Scott Virgil Hensley Funeral
“The most generous and kindest human being” : Community remembers beloved Captain Scott Virgil Hensley