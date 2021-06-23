Tennessee woman arrested after more than 40 neglected dogs rescued

JACKSON, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman was arrested after a months-long investigation led to the seizure of 44 neglected dogs, according to the Jackson Police Department.

The Jackson Animal Care Center said 44 living dogs and two deceased dogs were removed from the home. The center said it has worked closely with Jackson Police since November to investigate the case.

Anna Sandhu Ray, 74, was booked into the Madison County Jail Monday on 44 counts of animal cruelty.

According to the animal center, many of the dogs were found starving and sick from worms and other health issues. The process of removing all the dogs from the home took nearly four hours, the center said.

Staff members said litters of puppies were also found in the house that was, “littered with feces and debris and soaked with urine.”

“The stench and dangerously high levels of ammonia gas from the animal waste was detectable from outside the home,” the center said in a release.

The rescued dogs were taken to the Animal Care Center’s Operation Center in Lebanon. The animals will be examined by veterinarians then become available for adoption.

After months of investigation in a suspected Animal cruelty case, Jackson Animal Control initiated a court ordered... Posted by Jackson Animal Care Center on Monday, June 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.