Survey: 70 percent of social media responders would not quit for less than $10,000

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A survey from the Reboot Foundation highlights how hard it is to get people to quit social media. The foundation is an organization aimed at conducting research about critical thinking, misinformation and media habits.

The study found that 1 in 5 respondents would require $1 million to say goodbye to social media, and 70 percent of those who took the survey said they would not stop using their platform of choice for less than $10,000.

An additional 40 percent of respondents said they would give up cars, televisions and even pets before dropping their accounts.

