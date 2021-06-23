Advertisement

Survey: 70 percent of social media responders would not quit for less than $10,000

A survey from the Reboot Foundation found that social media users would not quit for less than $10,000
(Madeline Cuddihy)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A survey from the Reboot Foundation highlights how hard it is to get people to quit social media. The foundation is an organization aimed at conducting research about critical thinking, misinformation and media habits.

The study found that 1 in 5 respondents would require $1 million to say goodbye to social media, and 70 percent of those who took the survey said they would not stop using their platform of choice for less than $10,000.

An additional 40 percent of respondents said they would give up cars, televisions and even pets before dropping their accounts.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police conducts death investigation in Floyd County
The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is...
“Afraid for my children,” Summer Wells’ mother states in dismissed order of protection against child’s father
Waiver may let Kentuckians keep unemployment overpayments
Kentuckians who were overpaid unemployment benefits may not have to pay them back
Name released of woman killed in deadly US-27 crash Monday

Latest News

Two deputies stopped for a coffee break when one of them recognized Jason Hodge, 41, of Johnson...
Coffee break nets drug arrest
Corporal Burl Mullins, a WWII and Korean War veteran, died in 1950 at the age of 23. After...
‘It’s a wound finally healed’: Pike County community celebrates homecoming of missing veteran
New DBS technology helps put WVU one step forward in helping patience with neurologic conditions.
WVU’s Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute performs a new procedure to help patients with Parkinson’s Disease
Law enforcement officers from several agencies are searching a pond Tuesday night in Carter...
Law enforcement searching pond in missing infant case