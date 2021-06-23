Sunny pattern settles in, warming trend on the way

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - This week has featured a little something for fans of fall and summer. It will continue to feature something everyone can enjoy: Sunshine.

Today and Tonight

After a bit of a cool morning, it’s going to be a beautiful day. Get out there and enjoy it. The sun will push our temperatures back up into the upper 70s with the comfortable feel continuing for one more day.

Clear skies tonight will take us into the low 60s for most with some upper 50s possible in the sheltered valleys.

Extended Forecast

The good news is our dry trend looks to continue through the rest of the workweek and potentially into the weekend. Right now, both long-range models are dry through Sunday evening. We’ll see if that trend holds. Highs will climb quickly though starting on Thursday and could be close to 90 by Saturday.

A cold front looks to invade our region early next week, bringing chances for showers and storms into play. We’ll keep you posted on that as we get closer.

Enjoy the sunshine!

